2020 Woodward Dream Cruise is canceled due to coronavirus

DETROIT – The 2020 Woodward Dream Cruise has been canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The annual event usually attracts an estimated 1.5 million people to the Woodward Corridor in Oakland County. This year’s Dream Cruise was scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15.

Birmingham City Manager Joe Valentine had expressed his concerns about the event proceeding during the pandemic.

“The timing right now is not right for this,” said Birmingham City Manager Joe Valentine. “What we are trying to avoid are people coming in from out of town, the state and the world that are attracted by promoting. We advise them now is not the time to come to Birmingham and Woodward Corridor.”

Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit learned weeks ago that events surrounding the cruise would likely be canceled. In Ferndale, that means the Ferndale cruise events along Nine Mile Road, Mustang Alley and the Rock ‘N Live entertainment.

The Woodward Dream Cruise officially started back in August 1995.

Coronavirus news:

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 63,261 as of Sunday afternoon, including 5,911 deaths, state officials report.

Michigan reported 51,099 COVID-19 recoveries on Saturday. That is up from 49,290 COVID-19 recoveries reported the prior weekend. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 7,000 as of Thursday, June 25. At it’s peak in April, the state reported 30,300 active cases of COVID-19.

Sunday’s update represents an increase of 252 confirmed cases and 4 additional deaths.

New cases and deaths have seen a slight bump after remaining mostly flat throughout June in Michigan. The 7-day average jumped from 177 (June 15-21) to 290 (June 22-28) last week for new daily cases.

Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 14,000 per day in the last two weeks. There has been a slight uptick in hospitalizations in recent days.

New cases per day since June 15:

June 15 -- 74 new cases

June 16 -- 125 new cases

June 17 -- 204 new cases

June 18 -- 225 new cases

June 19 -- 211 new cases

June 20 -- 255 new cases

June 21 -- 146 new cases

June 22 -- 179 new cases

June 23 -- 221 new cases

June 24 -- 323 new cases

June 25 -- 353 new cases

June 26 -- 389 new cases

June 27 -- 314 new cases

June 28 -- 252 new cases

Here’s a look at the overall COVID-19 data in Michigan: