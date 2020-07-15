Michigan investigating if new hires are stealing from Unemployment Insurance Agency

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan officials are investigating whether some recently-hired employees are stealing from the Unemployment Insurance Agency.

The employees are accused of stealing, scamming the system from the inside. A task force was set up a few weeks ago to look at the internal issues and an investigation is moving forward.

“We made the hard decision to temporarily stop payment to accounts while we work with law enforcement and fraud experts to take additional steps to verify identities,” Steve Gray with Michigan Unemployment said.

Recently hired employees are accused of creating accounts of charging users to help get them their benefits sooner.

