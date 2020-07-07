Michigan unemployment officials reveal staggering number of residents still waiting for benefits

DETROIT – Michigan unemployment official have revealed a staggering number of residents are still waiting for their benefits.

Numbers from the Unemployment Insurance Agency reveal just how hard Michigan residents were hit by the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown. Tens of thousands of people still need help getting their checks, which has many asking why UIA offices are still closed.

UIA offices have been shut down for months, and even as other government offices, such as Secretary of State branches, reopen across Michigan, unemployment locations remain closed.

Many Michiganders have been struggling to get their benefits for months, and they’re frustrated.

UIA revealed new numbers Tuesday that show the progress toward getting benefits for people who need them.

Since March 15, UIA has paid out a total of $15 billion, and more than 2.4 million Michigan residents have filed for benefits.

More than 97% of those who have filed have received at least one payment.

More than 38,000 requests are still held up due to ID issues, which involved the rampant identity theft scams.

Right now, just over 200,000 people are held up due to a non-monetary issues, officials said.