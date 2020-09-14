66ºF

Rental scams becoming serious problem in Metro Detroit as criminals capitalize on COVID-19 fears

Online ads promote rental properties across area

Rental scams are starting to become a serious problem in Metro Detroit as high-tech criminals take advantage of fears about the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Hundreds of online advertisements are promoting rental properties across the area, but officials with the Better Business Bureau said beware of potential scams.

Criminals are posting fake ads and sometimes saying they can’t show anyone the properties because of the threat from COVID-19.

Another red flag is if they demand cash up front or ask for payments through gift cards.

