Jocelyn Benson urges Michiganders to make a plan ahead of November election

There are less than two months until the 2020 election.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson spoke Wednesday about how and when residents can vote. They also voiced big concerns about counting the record-breaking number of absentee ballots expected.

The clock is ticking and there are more options than ever before to make sure your voice is heard. Residents can begin voting Sept. 24 at their local clerks office or filling out the absentee ballot.

Polls will still be open on election day despite the pandemic with significant precautions being taken.

Some are worried that counting all the absentee ballots won’t get results quickly. The State Senate passed a measure allowing clerks to begin processing absentee ballots the day before the election. While Whitmer said it’s a step in the right direction, Benson said her office will still need more time.