Corporate marijuana battle in Michigan has medical users concerned about supply, cost

A corporate takeover of the marijuana industry in Michigan is creating concerns for those who rely on the plant for health benefits and more.

Some people argue that corporate operations are working to cut out caregivers, who grow and sell marijuana to their medical patients.

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency has cut a major supply chain of pot, which is affecting patients and business owners, who are experiencing a shortage.

Patients are concerned that the battle between local and corporate operations and the shortage of some products might raise marijuana prices for those who need it most.

Watch Hank Winchester’s full report in the video player above.

More News