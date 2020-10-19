Michigan clerks lay out what voters can expect during upcoming election

Michigan clerks are facing an uphill battle this year with the upcoming presidential election taking place during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Their jobs have never been more important or more complicated. Two clerks spoke with Local 4 on Monday about what voters can expect, including how long it could take to count all of the absentee ballots.

Early voting numbers are huge, as thousands of Michigan residents have already returned absentee ballots. Clerks from across the state are getting ready, and some are feeling the pressure.

Tina Barton, the clerk in Rochester, said the early turnout for voting is impressive. She’s expecting big numbers on election day.

Local 4 also spoke with Lansing clerk Chris Swope.

The best advice from clerks is to track your ballot online if you have concerns. You can also place it in a dropbox if you’re worried about mail delivery.

Many residents are hoping election results come in soon after the polls close, but that’s not likely to happen this year.

You can hear more from both clerks in the full Help Me Hank report in the video above.