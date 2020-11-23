General Motors to recall nearly 7 million pickup trucks, SUVs to replace potentially dangerous Takata inflators

DETROIT – General Motors will recall about 7 million big pickup trucks and SUVs worldwide to replace potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.

The U.S. government told the automaker it had to recall 6 million of the vehicles in the U.S. GM said it will not fight the decision, but believes the vehicles are safe. It will cost GM an estimated $1.2 billion in repairs.

Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to fill air bags in a crash. The chemical can break down when exposed to heat, causing a potentially dangerous or even deadly explosion. Around 27 people have been killed by the exploding inflators.

General Motors released the following statement:

“The safety and trust of those who drive our vehicles is at the forefront of everything we do at General Motors. Although we believe a recall of these vehicles is not warranted based on the factual and scientific record, NHTSA has directed that we replace the airbag inflators in the vehicles in question. Based on data generated through independent scientific evaluation conducted over several years, we disagree with NHTSA’s position. However, we will abide by NHTSA’s decision and begin taking the necessary steps.”

The recall includes pickup trucks and SUVs from 2007 through 2014. The vehicles included in the recall are the Chevrolet Silverado, Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe and Avalanche, Cadillac Escalade, GMC Sierra and GMC Yukon.

GM has been working with the National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA) to avoid the recall but after an investigation, the NHTSA felt the recall was necessary.