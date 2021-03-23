Flagstar Bank customers’ personal information stolen in ransomware attack, officials say

Flagstar Bank is warning customers that their personal information, including social security numbers, may have been stolen in a ransomeware attack.

The company said the hack was discovered in January but customers said they were recently notified.

Local 4 learned that the thieves got social security numbers as well home addresses not only of customers but also possibly employees. Flagstar has reached out to customers impacted and offering a credit monitoring service.

Contact Flagstar if you’ve been affected or have concerns.

Tool created to aid cleanup from Microsoft hack in broad use

A tool designed to help businesses protect themselves from further compromises after a global hack of Microsoft email server software has been downloaded more than 25,000 times since it was released last week, the White House’s National Security Council said Monday.

As a result, the number of vulnerable systems has fallen by 45%, according to an NSC spokesperson.

The one-click Microsoft tool was created to protect against cyberattacks and to scan systems for compromises and fix them. It was developed after a massive hack affecting an estimated tens of thousands of users of servers running Microsoft’s Exchange email program.

