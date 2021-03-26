Have you received your stimulus payment yet? Many still waiting due to glitch

DETROIT – Have you received a stimulus check yet? Millions of Americans are still waiting on their stimulus check.

A glitch is creating problems and the IRS is working to fix the issue. Some people who filed their taxes with TurboTax or H&R Block may be experiencing a delay.

The delay has happened before and created problems. If you haven’t received your stimulus payment you should contact the IRS.

If you have not received a check, make sure your information is up-to-date and also track your payment online.

Check the status of your stimulus payment

The IRS relaunched its “Get My Payment” tool.

The tool allows you to confirm if the IRS sent your stimulus payment.

According to the IRS, some people received their first stimulus payment in partial payments. If you received partial payments the application will only show the most recent.

It will also identify the form of payment you should expect to receive. The data is updated once per day overnight.

