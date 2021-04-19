Help Me Hank

Little Miss Flint raises nearly $500k to provide communities with clean water

Hank Winchester
, Consumer Investigative Reporter

FLINT, Mich. – Mari Copeny, also known as Little Miss Flint, is the youngest activist promoting change in Flint.

She became the face of the water crisis after she wrote to President Barack Obama, spotlighting the youngest victims of the tragedy in Flint.

Her mission to help others and to ensure everyone has access to clean water is continuing. Copeny has raised almost $500,000. She partnered with a water filtration company and is giving water filters to those who need them.

The filters have already been sent to people all over Flint and other cities in the United States.

Watch the video above for the full report.

