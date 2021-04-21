Geico insurance breach connected to unemployment scams in Michigan

DETROIT – A Geico breach is connected to a big unemployment scam in Michigan.

The data breach affected thousands of Geico insurance customers across the country, including in Detroit.

The thieves were after driver’s license numbers. They can use that information to steal your identity and also to open fraudulent unemployment claims.

READ: What to do if you are a victim of unemployment fraud

“We have reason to believe that this information could be used to fraudulently apply for unemployment benefits in your name,” a Geico spokesperson said.

If you receive any mailings from your state’s unemployment agency or department review them carefully and contact that agency directly if there’s any chance fraud is being committed.

Ad

Geico is offering free credit monitoring to those affected.

READ: More Help Me Hank coverage