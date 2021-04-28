New warning issued about text, email scams targeting unemployment

A scam alert reveals how thieves are targeting Michiganders who are collecting unemployment benefits.

These scammers using an old trick to get you.

Those receiving benefits from the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency may receive a text message that looks legit. It claims to be from UIA and warns of some changes being made. You’re encouraged to click the link; however, doing so may be giving your personal information to scammers.

Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel released this statement, saying

“At a time when so many people are struggling financially, bad actors are using scam texts and websites that mimic government unemployment insurance benefit websites. These sites trick people into thinking they’re applying for or certifying their UIA benefits; instead, they wind up giving scammers their personal information.”

There’s also a similar email scam, which should be ignored. If you have questions about your unemployment payment, contact UIA directly.

Watch the full report in the video above.

View: Help Me Hank page