How to avoid text message phishing scams

Phishing scams in your email might be easy to spot, but there is another way that crooks are trying to get you to click that sketchy link.

Now scammers are sending those links via text messages, making them a little harder to resist -- but the Better Business Bureau is warning people not to open them.

Some scam text messages come across as personal and inviting -- especially the current Amazon scam that fools people into thinking they’ve won something.

The BBB’s Laura Blankenship says an Amazon raffle scam is popping up on the agency’s scam tracker right now, taking advantage of the Amazon name to help appear credible. But Blankenship says that unless you entered a raffle, then you more than likely did not win one.

If you’re unsure if a message is a scam, you can:

Contact the company directly or check its website to verify the information

Never click, download or open anything suspicious

Beware of generic text messages and emails

Be on alert for messages that come from anonymous and/or unknown senders. They are likely trying to get access to your personal information, or install malware on your device.

Watch the full report in the video above.