Money expected to come back to Michigan after unemployment fraud exposed

DETROIT – The Secret Service is investigating unemployment fraud across the country and returning cash to state’s impacted.

Michigan is one of the at least 30 states that will see money coming back. More than $2 billion was taken by high-tech thieves.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Why you should clear digital clutter to protect your identity

Every change that comes our way during the pandemic brings a new threat from identity thieves trying to take advantage of people, from stimulus checks to COVID-19 vaccines.

The increased threat of identity theft is why experts are urging people to clean up their devices to protect their personal information.

Scam artists try to rope people in using text messages and emails with links that are tempting to click, but doing so can open people up to identity theft.

