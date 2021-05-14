Scammers set up fake airline websites to target travelers

High tech thieves have a new way to trick those who are eager to travel.

Fake websites are not only getting travelers’ attention, but in some cases, they’re also getting your personal information and money.

Airports are seeing more travelers and scammers know it. The latest trick is using fake websites that are created to look like official airlines’ websites.

Fake hotel websites are also popping up. Some of the fake sites offer great deals to get attention, but once you’re on the site, the scammers encourage victims to enter lots of personal information.

If you do book a trip on a legitimate websites, it’s still important to buy travel insurance.

You can watch Hank Winchester’s full story in the video above.

