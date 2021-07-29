Cloudy icon
Help Me Hank

Does it work? Putting ‘Angry mama’ microwave cleaner to the test

Testing steam microwave cleaner so you don’t have to

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

A new product is supposed to make cleaning your microwave a cinch -- but does it actually work?

The “Angry mama” microwave steam cleaner claims to easily clean your microwave by steaming off any crud that’s stuck on. Users are just instructed to pour vinegar and water into the device, place it in the microwave and let the steam do the rest.

Consumer investigator Hank Winchester put the tool to the test -- but it didn’t really live up to its promise.

Watch the full report in the video above.

About the Author:

Hank Winchester is Local 4's Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV's "Help Me Hank" Consumer Unit. He works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off metro Detroiters.

