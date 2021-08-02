Cloudy icon
Help Me Hank

Michigan Rep. Cynthia Johnson introduces legislation that would crack down on illegal dumpers

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Michigan representative introduces legislation targeting illegal dumpers
DETROIT – The problem of illegal dumping in Metro Detroit has only grown during the COVID pandemic.

Michigan Rep. Cynthia Johnson (MI-5) introduced legislation that would crack down on those who are busted for illegal dumping.

The has been garbage along Montgomery Street for months. Even flooding-related trash is still there. The City of Detroit is working to clean everything up, but some residents are growing frustrated.

Johnson introduced House Bill 4084 to crack down on illegal dumpers. The bill, if it becomes law, would raise the fines and go after those who get caught dumping in Detroit.

