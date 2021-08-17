Partly Cloudy icon
Scammers target people trying to donate to Haiti, Afghanistan

Fake online pleas pop up online

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Better Business Bureau warns of donation scams invovling Afghanistan, Haiti
Many people want to offer financial help to those in Haiti and Afghanistan and scammers are taking advantage of that.

Fake online pleas for donations are popping up online and the Better Business Bureau wants people to make sure they’re not getting taken advantage of.

‘If you want to donate, do your homework, know about the organization,” Laura Blankenship with the BBB said. “Who is collecting the money and how will it be used?”

