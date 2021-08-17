Scammers target people trying to donate to Haiti, Afghanistan

Many people want to offer financial help to those in Haiti and Afghanistan and scammers are taking advantage of that.

Fake online pleas for donations are popping up online and the Better Business Bureau wants people to make sure they’re not getting taken advantage of.

‘If you want to donate, do your homework, know about the organization,” Laura Blankenship with the BBB said. “Who is collecting the money and how will it be used?”

Scammers use QR codes to trick consumers into opening malicious links

Many companies use QR codes to lead consumers to their apps, help them track packages or view menus.

The codes can’t be read by the human eye, and that’s why scammers have been using them to disguise malicious links.

QR codes are becoming more popular and the Better Business Bureau is seeing more reports of scammers using them to mislead consumers.

