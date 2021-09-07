Mostly Cloudy icon
Help Me Hank

College students need to be on the lookout for financial scams involving credit cards, mobile payment apps

Scammers turn to internet

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Scammers shift to smartphones and email when targeting college students
College students are getting scammed at an alarming rate in Michigan and across the United States.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way many students are being targeted and the scams appear to be working.

Typically, many shady credit card companies or fake travel groups may set up shop in the student union to get the attention of students but because of safety protocols, they’re not allowed on campus.

Because they can’t access students in person they’re focused on scamming them using smartphones and emails.

Students returning to campus should be wary and keep an eye out for scams.

Experts warn of scammers on mobile payment apps

It’s easier than ever to digitally send and receive money right from your smartphone -- the trouble is, scammers know this, too.

With more people using digital payment apps like Venmo or Zelle, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning people about scams involving the apps.

“You get a random, out-of-the-blue message from a friend asking you to send them the money. Maybe they’re saying they ran out of money for groceries or they need gas, and they’re asking you for some money,” said Ashley Gibbard, marketing coordinator for the Better Business Bureau. “You’re thinking you’re helping a friend, but what’s really happening is the scammer is spoofing their account ... taking their profile picture, making a username that looks similar but isn’t quite right.”

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Hank Winchester is Local 4's Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV's "Help Me Hank" Consumer Unit. He works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off metro Detroiters.

