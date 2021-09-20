It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in some stores -- but it’s only September

DETROIT – It’s only Sept. 20, but it’s already beginning to look at lot like Christmas in some Metro Detroit stores.

Some customers are saying it’s too soon for the Christmas decorations, but others think it’s the perfect time to get a head start on the gift lists.

There are 95 days before Christmas and Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester hit up the stores to see what’s already being offered.

Mary Lewerenz and Stephanie McNeil said they like seeing the Christmas decorations and that it has inspired them to get into the Christmas spirit early.

Stores want customers inside this year and they’re dropping some deals early so they can extend the shopping season.

Read: More Help Me Hank coverage