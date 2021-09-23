Experts say you could save a lot of money if you book your holiday travel now

DETROIT – The holiday season is approaching and airlines and resorts are busy setting prices for what’s expected to be a busy travel season.

So how much could you pay to head to popular destinations if you booked now and how much could you spend if you wait until later to book?

Many airlines and resorts are getting ready to set their rates for the holiday season. Many airline prices will be adjusted next week for December travel.

“Even if you’re fully intent on traveling, it’s essential to buy travel insurance during these uncertain times,” David Fishman of Cadillac Travel said.

Week of Christmas:

Detroit to Miami Spirit: $200 United: $399 Delta: $420 Prices likely to jump $100-$350

Detroit to Orlando Spirit: $255 Frontiere: $318 Delta: $429 Prices likely to jump $100-$500

Detroit to Phoenix Spirit: $301 American: $477 Delta: $538 Prices likely to jump $100-$400



In 2020, an estimated 84.5 million Americans traveled during the year-end holiday season.

