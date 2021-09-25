Michigan marijuana products recalled over chemical contamination

DETROIT – The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) issued a health and safety bulletin Friday due to a voluntary marijuana recall.
According to MRA, several batches of marijuana were run through the mechanical trimmer of Michigan Medical Marijuana, LLC (AU-G-B-000128) DBA Glo prior to retesting for microbial failures. The agency said the mechanical trimmer was contaminated with banned chemical residues Bifenthrin and Chlorfenapyr.
The following batches were found to contain the chemical residues:
- 1A405030001524C000000059
- 1A405030001524C000000058
- 1A405030001524C000000026
- 1A405030001524C000000040
- 1A405030001524C000000039
- 1A405030001524C000000038
- 1A405030001524C000000037
- 1A405030001524C000000036
The agency said packages of bud, pre-packaged buds pre-rolls were all produced from batches containing the banned chemical residues.
All recalled products will have a label that indicates the license number of the marijuana business that sold the marijuana product as well as tag number assigned to the product in the statewide monitoring system.
Consumers who have the products below in their possession should return them to the marijuana retailer where they were purchased for proper disposal.
Consumers who have experienced symptoms after using these products should report their symptoms and product use to their physician. Consumers are requested to report any adverse product reactions to the MRA via email: MRA-Enforcement@michigan.gov or via phone: 517-284-8599.
Recalled products are listed below with the location and dates of sale.
Mint Cannabis
This recall affects the following products sold from Mint Cannabis -- License AU-R-000311 -- located at 730 E. Cork Street, Kalamazoo, MI 49001:
Package # 1A405030000FDE9000000906
Flower | Wedding Cake (IH) | 3.5g
Sold between August 25, 2021 and September 1, 2021
Package # 1A405030000FDE9000000907
Flower | Wedding Cake (IH) | 1g
Sold between August 25, 2021 and September 1, 2021
Package # 1A405030000FDE9000000921
Flower | Forbidden Fruit (H) | 3.5g
Sold between August 26, 2021 and September 1, 2021
Package # 1A405030000FDE9000000922
Flower | Forbidden Fruit (H) | 1g
Sold between August 26, 2021 and September 1, 2021
Package # 1A405030000FDE9000000923
Flower | Forbidden Fruit (H) | .7g Preroll
Sold between August 25, 2021 and August 31, 2021
Authentic 231
This recall affects the following products sold from Authentic 231 -- License AU-R-000333 -- located at 74 Arthur St., Manistee, MI 49660:
Package # 1A405030001737D000000933
Pina Grande – 3.5g
Sold between August 27, 2021 and August 31, 2021
Package # 1A405030001737D000000934
Pina Grande – 1g
Sold between August 26, 2021 and August 31, 2021
Package # 1A405030001737D000000951
Forbidden Fruit – 3.5g
Sold between August 26, 2021 and September 1, 2021
Package # 1A405030001737D000000952
Forbidden Fruit – 1g
Sold between August 26, 2021 and August 31, 2021
Fluresh
This recall affects the following products sold from Fluresh, LLC -- License AU-R-000319 -- located at 1213 Phillips Avenue, Grand Rapids, MI 49507:
Package # 1A40503000101D1000001155
Forbidden Fruit 3.5g
Sold between August 22, 2021 and September 1, 2021
The Woods Cheboygan
This recall affects the following products sold from The Woods Cheboygan -- License AU-R-000328 -- located at 123 E. State Street, Cheboygan, MI 49721:
Package # 1A40503000122A1000000581
Pina Grande Bud
Sold between August 22, 2021 and August 24, 2021
Package # 1A40503000122A1000000582
Pina Grande Bud
Sold between August 16, 2021 and August 21, 2021
Package # 1A40503000122A1000000583
Pina Grande Bud
Sold between August 16, 2021 and August 29, 2021
Package # 1A40503000122A1000000584
Pina Grande Bud
Sold between August 16, 2021 and August 29, 2021
