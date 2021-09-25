Michigan marijuana products recalled over chemical contamination

DETROIT – The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) issued a health and safety bulletin Friday due to a voluntary marijuana recall.

According to MRA, several batches of marijuana were run through the mechanical trimmer of Michigan Medical Marijuana, LLC (AU-G-B-000128) DBA Glo prior to retesting for microbial failures. The agency said the mechanical trimmer was contaminated with banned chemical residues Bifenthrin and Chlorfenapyr.

The following batches were found to contain the chemical residues:

1A405030001524C000000059

1A405030001524C000000058

1A405030001524C000000026

1A405030001524C000000040

1A405030001524C000000039

1A405030001524C000000038

1A405030001524C000000037

1A405030001524C000000036

The agency said packages of bud, pre-packaged buds pre-rolls were all produced from batches containing the banned chemical residues.

All recalled products will have a label that indicates the license number of the marijuana business that sold the marijuana product as well as tag number assigned to the product in the statewide monitoring system.

Consumers who have the products below in their possession should return them to the marijuana retailer where they were purchased for proper disposal.

Consumers who have experienced symptoms after using these products should report their symptoms and product use to their physician. Consumers are requested to report any adverse product reactions to the MRA via email: MRA-Enforcement@michigan.gov or via phone: 517-284-8599.

Recalled products are listed below with the location and dates of sale.

Mint Cannabis

This recall affects the following products sold from Mint Cannabis -- License AU-R-000311 -- located at 730 E. Cork Street, Kalamazoo, MI 49001:

Package # 1A405030000FDE9000000906

Flower | Wedding Cake (IH) | 3.5g

Sold between August 25, 2021 and September 1, 2021

Package # 1A405030000FDE9000000907

Flower | Wedding Cake (IH) | 1g

Sold between August 25, 2021 and September 1, 2021

Package # 1A405030000FDE9000000921

Flower | Forbidden Fruit (H) | 3.5g

Sold between August 26, 2021 and September 1, 2021

Package # 1A405030000FDE9000000922

Flower | Forbidden Fruit (H) | 1g

Sold between August 26, 2021 and September 1, 2021

Package # 1A405030000FDE9000000923

Flower | Forbidden Fruit (H) | .7g Preroll

Sold between August 25, 2021 and August 31, 2021

Authentic 231

This recall affects the following products sold from Authentic 231 -- License AU-R-000333 -- located at 74 Arthur St., Manistee, MI 49660:

Package # 1A405030001737D000000933

Pina Grande – 3.5g

Sold between August 27, 2021 and August 31, 2021

Package # 1A405030001737D000000934

Pina Grande – 1g

Sold between August 26, 2021 and August 31, 2021

Package # 1A405030001737D000000951

Forbidden Fruit – 3.5g

Sold between August 26, 2021 and September 1, 2021

Package # 1A405030001737D000000952

Forbidden Fruit – 1g

Sold between August 26, 2021 and August 31, 2021

Fluresh

This recall affects the following products sold from Fluresh, LLC -- License AU-R-000319 -- located at 1213 Phillips Avenue, Grand Rapids, MI 49507:

Package # 1A40503000101D1000001155

Forbidden Fruit 3.5g

Sold between August 22, 2021 and September 1, 2021

The Woods Cheboygan

This recall affects the following products sold from The Woods Cheboygan -- License AU-R-000328 -- located at 123 E. State Street, Cheboygan, MI 49721:

Package # 1A40503000122A1000000581

Pina Grande Bud

Sold between August 22, 2021 and August 24, 2021

Package # 1A40503000122A1000000582

Pina Grande Bud

Sold between August 16, 2021 and August 21, 2021

Package # 1A40503000122A1000000583

Pina Grande Bud

Sold between August 16, 2021 and August 29, 2021

Package # 1A40503000122A1000000584

Pina Grande Bud

Sold between August 16, 2021 and August 29, 2021

