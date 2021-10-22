‘It’s been devastating’: Metro Detroit nursing agency workers say they’re struggling to get paid

Some local medical employees are in a battle to be paid and now Help Me Hank is coming to the rescue.

Some local medical employees are in a battle to be paid and now Help Me Hank is coming to the rescue.

Some local medical employees said they are in a battle to get paid and now Help Me Hank is coming to the rescue.

Rhonda Gardner and other workers reached out to Local 4′s Hank Winchester after not being paid for work she said she did for Prowess Nurses Staffing Agency. It’s run by Twana McDonald.

Gardner said she has been waiting to be paid for months. She’s owed nearly $5,000.

“It’s been devastating,” she said.

Gardner said she went online after weeks passed and couldn’t get answers. She saw reviews, complaint after complaint of people saying they too were owed money.

“What happened was I changed payroll companies. The company I changed to did not update the banking information. So all of my staff’s checks bounded,” McDonald said.

McDonald spoke with Local 4 on Sept. 24 and said Gardner and another employee would be paid that day. However, both still had not been paid.

Ad

Since the meeting in September, some employees who initially reached out said they have received some or all of the money owed to them.

What can you do if you find yourself in a similar situation?

Document everything.

Never accept payment via Cash App or from a third party.

If you aren’t paid for one pay period, address the problem immediately. Don’t let it linger.

Remember that the Better Business Bureau and state licensing agencies will at least work to help you resolve issue and do it for free.

On Thursday morning, McDonald sent Help Me Hank a message saying she was working to pay Gardner, who confirms that she was contacted and told a check is now available.

More: Help Me Hank coverage