Michigan AG warns of fake IRS email scam: How to protect yourself

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a consumer alert about fake IRS emails after the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued an alert.

Late last month, the FTC warned consumers of an email offering an Economic Impact Payment (EIP) if the recipient clicks a link. Clicking it creates an opportunity for a scammer to steal the person’s identity.

“If you receive a text, email or phone call from someone claiming to be from the government with a check for you – do not fall for it,” Nessel said. “These scams will likely ask you for your bank account information or other personal information that can then be used to steal your identity.”

The Department of Attorney General provides a library of resources for consumers to review anytime on a variety of topics.

Your connection to consumer protection is just a click or phone call away. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or by calling 877-765-8388.

More from the FTC:

Here are ways to avoid this scam: