Metro Detroit mother battles Best Buy for refund after canceling order due to shipping delays

Laptop is worth around $3,500

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A woman purchased a laptop from a Best Buy store in Southfield and when she faced major shipping issues she decided to get a refund instead -- but the refund didn’t come until Help Me Hank got involved.

Felicia Tarvin ordered an almost $3,500 laptop for her son in September. Weeks passed and the laptop still hadn’t arrived. She kept getting alerts and texts about shipping -- and eventually, she became so frustrated that she canceled her order.

She was told she would get a full refund, but that refund didn’t come. Best Buy wasn’t going to refund her money until an investigation into the shipping issues was completed. That’s when she reached out to Help Me Hank for assistance.

Hank Winchester contacted Best Buy corporate Monday (Nov. 8) morning and a short time later Tarvin got the call she had been waiting for. Her refund has arrived.

