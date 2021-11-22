34º

Help Me Hank

Updated list: Which stores are open, closed for Thanksgiving 2021?

Tracking store shopping hours for Thanksgiving Day

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

A lone shopper pushes a cart past a display for Christmas sales in a Costco warehouse late Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Lone Tree, Colo. Companies that typically hire thousands of seasonal workers are heading into the holidays during one of the tightest job markets in decades, making it unlikely theyll find all the workers they need. For shoppers, it might mean a less than jolly holiday shopping experience, with bare store shelves and online orders that take longer than usual to fill. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Which stores are closed and which stores are open for 2021 Thanksgiving Day shopping?

The trend of being open on Thanksgiving Day -- or in the evening of Thanksgiving -- started a few years ago, but now, many stores are reversing on the trend and keeping their doors closed for the holiday. The list of open stores is much smaller this year.

This list only includes the big box stores -- don’t forget to shop local for your holiday shopping this year, especially on Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27. (Track a more national list here from RetailMeNot)

Stores open on Thanksgiving Day 2021

  • Albertsons
  • Bass Pro Shops
  • Big Lots
  • CVS
  • Cabela’s
  • Dollar General
  • Family Dollar
  • Kroger
  • Lakeside Mall (stores may differ)
  • Meijer
  • Michaels
  • Rite Aid
  • Walgreens
  • Whole Foods

Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021

  • Aldi
  • Apple
  • Barnes & Noble
  • Bed, Bath and Beyond
  • Best Buy
  • BJ’s Wholesale Club
  • Costco
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • Great Lakes Crossing Outlets
  • Home Depot
  • HomeGoods
  • IKEA
  • JCPenney
  • Kohl’s
  • Laurel Park Place
  • Lowe’s
  • Macy’s
  • Old Navy
  • Partridge Creek
  • Petco
  • REI
  • Sam’s Club
  • Somerset Collection
  • Target (Target is staying closed on Thanksgiving forever)
  • Twelve Oaks Mall
  • Ulta
  • Walmart

We’ll keep this list updated as we get more information.

