Updated list: Which stores are open, closed for Thanksgiving 2021?

Which stores are closed and which stores are open for 2021 Thanksgiving Day shopping?
The trend of being open on Thanksgiving Day -- or in the evening of Thanksgiving -- started a few years ago, but now, many stores are reversing on the trend and keeping their doors closed for the holiday. The list of open stores is much smaller this year.
This list only includes the big box stores -- don’t forget to shop local for your holiday shopping this year, especially on Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27. (Track a more national list here from RetailMeNot)
Stores open on Thanksgiving Day 2021
- Albertsons
- Bass Pro Shops
- Big Lots
- CVS
- Cabela’s
- Dollar General
- Family Dollar
- Kroger
- Lakeside Mall (stores may differ)
- Meijer
- Michaels
- Rite Aid
- Walgreens
- Whole Foods
Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021
- Aldi
- Apple
- Barnes & Noble
- Bed, Bath and Beyond
- Best Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Costco
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Great Lakes Crossing Outlets
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- IKEA
- JCPenney
- Kohl’s
- Laurel Park Place
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Old Navy
- Partridge Creek
- Petco
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Somerset Collection
- Twelve Oaks Mall
- Ulta
- Walmart
We’ll keep this list updated as we get more information.