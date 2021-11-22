Updated list: Which stores are open, closed for Thanksgiving 2021?

A lone shopper pushes a cart past a display for Christmas sales in a Costco warehouse late Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Lone Tree, Colo. Companies that typically hire thousands of seasonal workers are heading into the holidays during one of the tightest job markets in decades, making it unlikely theyll find all the workers they need. For shoppers, it might mean a less than jolly holiday shopping experience, with bare store shelves and online orders that take longer than usual to fill. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Which stores are closed and which stores are open for 2021 Thanksgiving Day shopping?

The trend of being open on Thanksgiving Day -- or in the evening of Thanksgiving -- started a few years ago, but now, many stores are reversing on the trend and keeping their doors closed for the holiday. The list of open stores is much smaller this year.

This list only includes the big box stores -- don’t forget to shop local for your holiday shopping this year, especially on Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27. (Track a more national list here from RetailMeNot)

Stores open on Thanksgiving Day 2021

Albertsons

Bass Pro Shops

Big Lots

CVS

Cabela’s

Dollar General

Family Dollar

Kroger

Lakeside Mall (stores may differ)

Meijer

Michaels

Rite Aid

Walgreens

Whole Foods

Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021

Aldi

Apple

Barnes & Noble

Bed, Bath and Beyond

Best Buy

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Costco

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets

Home Depot

HomeGoods

IKEA

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Laurel Park Place

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Old Navy

Partridge Creek

Petco

REI

Sam’s Club

Somerset Collection

Target ( Target is staying closed on Thanksgiving forever

Twelve Oaks Mall

Ulta

Walmart

We’ll keep this list updated as we get more information.