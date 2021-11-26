Flagship Food Group recalls frozen cauliflower due to health concern

Flagship Food has issued a voluntary recall of TJ Farms brand frozen cauliflower on Nov. 24, 2021, due to a potential health risk. Product photo courtesy of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Flagship Food Group has issued a voluntary recall of TJ Farms brand frozen cauliflower due to a potential health risk.

The Idaho company on Wednesday, Nov. 24, issued a recall of one batch of frozen cauliflower, sold under the brand TJ Farms, because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, officials said. The product was reportedly distributed in Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Anyone who purchased the following items are asked to not consume the cauliflower and to throw it away.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that can cause a serious or fatal infection in children and those with weakened immune systems. Healthy adults who become infected may experience short-term symptoms including a headache, high fever, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, officials said. Women who are pregnant and become infected are at risk for miscarriage and stillbirth.

The company says when randomly tested by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, a single sample of the cauliflower tested positive for the bacteria.

No infections have been reported so far in connection with the recalled food, officials said. No other products sold by Flagship Food and sold under the brand TJ Farms are affected by this recall.

Click here to see the full recall notice.