Help Me Hank: Closer look at Cyber Monday deals, online shopping safety

Are you ready to shop and save?
Cyber Monday is finally here, the biggest online shopping day of 2021. It’s expected there will be $11 billion in sales worldwide today alone with an estimated 188 million shoppers making purchases.
So where are they shopping? The most visited websites:
- Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and Kohl’s.
I was recently inside Amazon’s distribution site in Shelby Township where the work is done 24/7 to get the items you order online to you.
Let’s look at some of the big deals I spotted overnight:
We begin at Walmart where Apple air pods are now $159, marked down from $197.
Best Buy is offering huge deals on laptops today -- a Mine Craft edition with a 12.5-inch HD screen is $129.99, down from $259.
Target is smashing prices on smart watches -- one marked down to $150 from $200.
On Amazon look for deals on smart phones like a Motorola Edge at $399 -- it was $699.
And toy deals are all over the web. Amazon is slashing prices on LEGO sets. It’s also a great day to buy smart phones and clothing. Many have special deals online as we continue to deal with the pandemic.
Shop smart -- stay safe
It’s a good time to remind you and encourage you to shop smart online.
Use a credit card. It is better than a debit card because it offers protection.
And make sure the website you’re on is legit and not fake. Also beware of emails set up after you make a purchase. Some are working to get your personal information.
If you have a question about a purchase, contact the retailer yourself.
