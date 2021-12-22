How you can get last-minute shopping done without going into stores

There has been more concern about the spread of coronavirus as Christmas approaches.

Many people may not feel comfortable going into stores, but there are contactless options if you still have some shopping to do.

Metro Detroit malls have options for contactless shopping. Consumers can order items online and pick them up curbside.

Target, Walmart and Meijer also have options for you to pick up gifts or have them delivered. There are also apps like Instacart, Uber and Shipt to have items delivered to your house.

