Michigan unemployment agency flags 10K claims for fraud over holidays

DETROIT – The Unemployment Insurance Agency said they have flagged 10,000 recent claims for fraud. Why is there such a dramatic increase this time of year?

Unemployment scammers made their move in a big way during the holiday season. Thousands of people across Michigan have been impacted.

“If you think you’ve been targeted by these high-tech thieves, save everything sent to you via email or text,” UIA director said.

The director said you should contact the UIA immediately and make sure an investigation into the fraud is launched. Do whatever you can to lock down your personal information and credit information.

