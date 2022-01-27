Are you a victim of unemployment fraud in Michigan? Here’s how to find out, what to do

If you think you are a victim of unemployment fraud in Michigan, you need to take steps immediately. For more help: https://www.clickondetroit.com/consumer/help-me-hank/

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) tells us fraud is on the rise.

It is a big, and growing, problem. If you think you have been targeted, contact UIA immediately.

Never open unknown emails or text messages from unknown senders. Make sure you document everything.

If you are getting letters or emails saying that you are collecting but you’ve never actually filed, then you’ve likely been targeted.

Michigan UIA resources:

