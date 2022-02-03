21º

WEATHER ALERT

Help Me Hank

Scammers target victims by threatening to turn off power during winter storm

Real utility company will never ask for gift cards as payment

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Help Me Hank, News, Local, Local News, Scams, Scammers, BBB, Michigan Scams, Utility Scams, Power
Thieves are making threats about power shutoffs amid a winter storm -- and it’s all in an attempt to reveal a victims personal information. The scammers are reaching out to victims via text and email telling them to pay up or their power will be turned off. It’s a scam. A big red flag is scammers often ask for gift cards as payment.

DETROIT – Thieves are making threats about power shutoffs amid a winter storm -- and it’s all in an attempt to reveal a victims personal information.

The scammers are reaching out to victims via text and email telling them to pay up or their power will be turned off. It’s a scam. A big red flag is scammers often ask for gift cards as payment.

If you have any questions about your bill you should contact your utility company.

Q&A with new Michigan UIA director: Unemployment claims, frustrations, fraud, more

Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) Director Julia Dale took over the position in October 2021.

We sat down with her recently to discuss the challenges the agency faces nearly two years since the coronavirus pandemic struck the state of Michigan. The state has gone through two UIA directors during the pandemic, and now Dale is the third.

She takes over an agency that has been riddled with big problems since the start of the pandemic -- a website that couldn’t keep up with demand, rampant fraud and a shift in leadership during those challenging times.

Click here to read more.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Hank Winchester is Local 4's Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV's "Help Me Hank" Consumer Unit. He works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off metro Detroiters.

email

twitter

instagram

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter