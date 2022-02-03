Scammers target victims by threatening to turn off power during winter storm

Thieves are making threats about power shutoffs amid a winter storm -- and it’s all in an attempt to reveal a victims personal information. The scammers are reaching out to victims via text and email telling them to pay up or their power will be turned off. It’s a scam. A big red flag is scammers often ask for gift cards as payment.

The scammers are reaching out to victims via text and email telling them to pay up or their power will be turned off. It’s a scam. A big red flag is scammers often ask for gift cards as payment.

If you have any questions about your bill you should contact your utility company.

Q&A with new Michigan UIA director: Unemployment claims, frustrations, fraud, more

Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) Director Julia Dale took over the position in October 2021.

We sat down with her recently to discuss the challenges the agency faces nearly two years since the coronavirus pandemic struck the state of Michigan. The state has gone through two UIA directors during the pandemic, and now Dale is the third.

She takes over an agency that has been riddled with big problems since the start of the pandemic -- a website that couldn’t keep up with demand, rampant fraud and a shift in leadership during those challenging times.

