Aerosol deodorant spray recalled for presence of carcinogen

TCP HOT Acquisition LLC dba HRB Brands Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Sure and Brut Aerosol Sprays Due to the Presence of Benzene

Several aerosol deodorant spray products have been recalled due to the presence of benzene, which is classified as a human carcinogen.

Here’s the official recall info from the FDA:

Westport, Connecticut, TCP HOT Acquisition LLC dba HRB Brands is voluntarily recalling all lot numbers with expiration dates on or before August 2023 of the Sure and Brut Aerosol Sprays listed in the table below to the consumer level due to the presence of benzene.

While benzene is not an ingredient in any of the recalled products, our review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can. These products were owned and distributed by Helen of Troy Limited prior to June 7, 2021.

TCP HOT Acquisition LLC dba HRB Brands Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Sure and Brut Aerosol Sprays Due to the Presence of Benzene (FDA)

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening. Benzene is prevalent in the environment. Humans around the world have daily exposures to it indoors and outdoors from multiple sources. To date, no reports of adverse events related to this recall have been reported. This voluntary recall is being conducted out of an abundance of caution.

Ad

The voluntarily recalled products are packaged in aerosol cans and are used as deodorants to prevent or mask body odor or antiperspirants to reduce sweating. The products were distributed nationally in the United States, except for Brut Aerosol Deodorant, 154g, which was distributed in Canada. Consumers should stop using the recalled products if the expiration date is on or before August 2023 and dispose of them appropriately.

Retailers of these products are also being notified by recall letter and are arranging for return of all recalled products. Distributors and retailers that have recalled product should stop distribution of those products.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact TCP HOT Acquisition LLC by calling 1-866-615-0976 Monday to Friday from 8:30am–5pm (PT). Consumers may also access www.brutsurerecall2022.comExternal Link Disclaimer to request a product refund and for additional information. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these recalled products.

Ad

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm Complete and submit the report

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.