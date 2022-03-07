Help Me Hank on gas prices: 6 tips to save money, improve fuel efficiency

Some tips on how to save gas and how to save money as oil prices shoot up around the world.

We’re all paying more for gas, and the price at the pump won’t be dropping any time soon.

Gas prices in Michigan soared 42 cents, setting a new 2022-high, according to AAA. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.97 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 60 cents more than this time last month and $1.25 more than this time last year.

Here are some important tips for you:

Stay at half: Keep at least a half-tank of fuel at all times, especially when there is a risk of shortages.

Check online: Apps and websites such as GasBuddy show local gas prices, making it easy to find good prices in your area or if you need to travel. Kroger and Costco offer discounted gas, but typically a membership or enrollment in discount program is needed. At Meijer, you get 10 cents off every gallon.

Obey speed limits: When you drive, follow the speed limits and drive smoothly. Your driving habits can play a significant role in fuel economy. Speeding up from 55 to 75 mph is like moving from a compact car to a large SUV. Beyond fuel concerns, speeding is, of course, a safety concern.

Drive evenly: Avoid hard acceleration and braking whenever possible. In our tests, frequent bursts of acceleration and braking reduced average vehicles mileage by 2 to 3 mpg.

Skip the premium: Save money and skip premium gas unless it is required. If there is only mid-grade, or premium fuel available, this will work fine in a car that is rated for regular gasoline.

Check tire pressure: Having tires with lower pressure than what is recommended on your doorjamb sticker can affect performance, tire longevity, and fuel economy.

Use public transport: Instead of driving, find a SMART Bus route near you.

