Tracking gas prices in Metro Detroit: How to find cheapest, let us know what you find

FILE - Fuel is pumped into a vehicle, Thursday, June 14, 2012, in Miami. Two Democratic senators are calling for suspending the federal gas tax for the remainder of 2022 to help consumers struggling with rising fuel prices (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Gas prices are rising across Metro Detroit -- and around the world -- as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, wreaking havoc on one of the world’s biggest sources of energy.

The Help Me Hank team is working to find the cheapest gas prices around town. They are fluctuating daily and vary from city to city. But in general, prices are up about 10-20 cents from last week.

How to find the cheapest gas prices:

GasBuddy: You can sort through Michigan communities and gas stations here , updated through the day.

AutoBlog: Updating gas station prices through the state here.

AAA: An interactive map and list of the cheapest gas prices in Michigan. An interactive map and list of the cheapest gas prices in Michigan.

➡️ So what are you seeing in your neighborhood? Share your gas price finds in the comment section below. It’ll help us track where the lowest and highest prices are in our area.

You can use the map below to track average gas prices in Michigan by county, updated daily with AAA data:

