Michigan auto insurers to issue $400 refunds to drivers: How to not get scammed

Michigan drivers with auto insurance are expecting $400 refunds per vehicle. Scammers are also waiting -- looking to intercept the payment or steal personal information. So, how can you protect yourself and still get your money? If your information is current with your insurance company, you will either receive that money from them electronically or a check will arrive in the mail. You will not have to take extra steps to get your money.

The funds were turned over by the MCCA to insurance companies by March 9. The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) has directed insurers to issue refund checks or ACH deposits to consumers no later than 60 days after the transfer of funds.

“Whenever there is a widespread distribution of funds to consumers, inevitably there will be bad actors who attempt to take advantage of the situation in order to steal personal information or money from consumers,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox. “Your refund check or ACH deposit will come directly from your insurer, and you will not have to take any action to receive it. Never give out personal information to a caller claiming to be from your insurance company.”

Some scammers are sending out text messages, telling customers that they need to register or share their personal information to get paid. Others are asking potential victims to verify their banking information. If you get a message like that, it’s probably a scam. Find the number for your insurance and contact them directly.

If you are contacted by anyone who claims to be a representative of the MCCA, your auto insurance company, or another official -- end communication immediately and contact your auto insurer directly.

If you have a question or concern that cannot be resolved through your insurer, you can contact DIFS by calling Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 833-ASK-DIFS (833-275-3437) or by emailing autoinsurance@michigan.gov.

Click here to learn more from the DIFS.