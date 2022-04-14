2 Kinder chocolate products recalled due to salmonella concern

Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. recalls Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket due to salmonella concern. Photos courtesy of the Food and Drug Administration.

Two chocolate products under the brand Kinder are being recalled due to a salmonella contamination concern.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, company Ferrero U.S.A. issued a voluntary recall on April 7, for two Kinder products because they were manufactured in a facility where salmonella typhimurium was detected. The products -- the Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment, and the Mix Chocolate Treats basket -- may be contaminated with salmonella, which can infect people and cause illness, especially in young children and other vulnerable people.

Officials say the recall has been issued out of an abundance of caution, after salmonella was reported in consumers in Europe who consumed products that were manufactured at the same facility.

Anyone who purchased the following products are urged not to consume them and to discard them.

Ad

Photos of the product packaging can be seen above.

Ferrero U.S.A. is also alerting the public that some Kinder products may be circulating in the U.S. that are not authorized for sale in the U.S. These products may be part of a recall of “certain Kinder products in Europe,” officials said.

Kinder products that are authorized for sale in the U.S. include the this description on the back of the packaging: “EXCL. DIST. FERRERO U.S.A., INC. PARSIPPANY, NJ 07054.” Any products without that description should be discarded, officials said.

Click here to learn more about the recall from the FDA.

Related: 161K pounds of peanut butter spread recalled due to possible steel fragments