Toyota recalls 460K vehicles due to software error

Toyota is recalling about 460,000 vehicles due to software error that impacts the stability control system, officials announced Wednesday.
According to the automaker, there is a software error that can cause the vehicle stability control system not to “default to ON the next time the car is started under certain circumstances.”
The following Toyota and Lexus vehicles are affected by the recall:
- Toyota Venza
- Toyota Mirai
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Prime
- Toyota Sienna HV
- Toyota Highlander HV
- Lexus LS 500h
- Lexus LX 600
- Lexus NX 350h
- Lexus NX 450h+
Owners of impacted vehicles will reportedly be notified about the issue by mid-June. Officials say Toyota and Lexus dealers will update the software for customers for free.
Anyone with questions can contact customer support for Toyota vehicles at 800-331-4331, or for Lexus vehicles at 800-255-3987.
Related: US ends probe of Fiat Chrysler minivans, won’t seek recall