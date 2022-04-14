Toyota recalls 460K vehicles due to software error

FILE - The Toyota logo on a dealership is seen in Manchester, N.H. on Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Toyota is recalling about 460,000 vehicles due to software error that impacts the stability control system, officials announced Wednesday.

According to the automaker, there is a software error that can cause the vehicle stability control system not to “default to ON the next time the car is started under certain circumstances.”

The following Toyota and Lexus vehicles are affected by the recall:

Toyota Venza

Toyota Mirai

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Toyota RAV4 Prime

Toyota Sienna HV

Toyota Highlander HV

Lexus LS 500h

Lexus LX 600

Lexus NX 350h

Lexus NX 450h+

Owners of impacted vehicles will reportedly be notified about the issue by mid-June. Officials say Toyota and Lexus dealers will update the software for customers for free.

Anyone with questions can contact customer support for Toyota vehicles at 800-331-4331, or for Lexus vehicles at 800-255-3987.

Click here to see the recall.

