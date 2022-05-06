AAA: Michigan gas prices hit new record high

(Gene J. Puskar, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Michigan’s average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline has hit a new record high mark.

AAA data shows the statewide average was $4.31 as of Friday, the highest price ever recorded, and the highest since last month. Metro Detroit’s average is $4.26, one cent below the region’s all time record.

Michigan is among the states seeing the largest increase in prices over the last week. Since last Thursday, these 10 states have seen the largest increases in their averages: Michigan (+30 cents), Ohio (+19 cents), Washington, D.C. (+18 cents), Pennsylvania (+17 cents), New Jersey (+17 cents), Connecticut (+16 cents), West Virginia (+16 cents), Indiana (+16 cents), North Carolina (+16 cents) and Vermont (+16 cents).

“Increasing gas demand and rising oil prices have pushed pump prices higher. Pump prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices remain above $105 per barrel,” AAA said in an analysis on Thursday.

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

You can use the map below to track average gas prices in Michigan by county, updated daily with AAA data: