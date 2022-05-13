79º

Help Me Hank

Metro Detroit woman scammed by thieves targeting Amazon customers shares her story

Woman lost around $5,000

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Tags: Help Me Hank, Scams, Scam, Scammers, Amazon, Amazon Scam, BBB, Better Business Bureau
Help Me Hank scam alert exposes how high-tech thieves target Amazon customers and cashing in. In fact a local woman who lost almost $5,000 is telling Hank how she got ripped off to protect you.

DETROIT – High tech thieves are targeting Amazon customers and cashing in.

A Metro Detroit woman lost nearly $5,000 and now she’s sharing her story so other people don’t fall for the scam.

The scam appears to be growing more popular. It all starts with a phone call or a text message from a number you don’t recognize.

She was pulled into an elaborate scam when she got a phone call from a restricted number that claimed to be Amazon. It told her that her card was being charged $990 and that her account had been compromised. She was told that her identity was stolen and that she would need to send money to establish a new social security number.

If you get a phone call or an email and you don’t recognize the number or the email address do not reply. Amazon will reach out directly if there is a problem and they will very rarely call. If you have an issue with your account reach out to Amazon directly.

Have a news tip? To reach Help Me Hank, call 313-634-WDIV (313-634-9348) or email at helpmehank@wdiv.com.

Read: Complete Help Me Hank coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Hank Winchester is Local 4's Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV's "Help Me Hank" Consumer Unit. He works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off metro Detroiters.

email

twitter

instagram