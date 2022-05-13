Metro Detroit woman scammed by thieves targeting Amazon customers shares her story

Help Me Hank scam alert exposes how high-tech thieves target Amazon customers and cashing in. In fact a local woman who lost almost $5,000 is telling Hank how she got ripped off to protect you.

DETROIT – High tech thieves are targeting Amazon customers and cashing in.

A Metro Detroit woman lost nearly $5,000 and now she’s sharing her story so other people don’t fall for the scam.

The scam appears to be growing more popular. It all starts with a phone call or a text message from a number you don’t recognize.

She was pulled into an elaborate scam when she got a phone call from a restricted number that claimed to be Amazon. It told her that her card was being charged $990 and that her account had been compromised. She was told that her identity was stolen and that she would need to send money to establish a new social security number.

If you get a phone call or an email and you don’t recognize the number or the email address do not reply. Amazon will reach out directly if there is a problem and they will very rarely call. If you have an issue with your account reach out to Amazon directly.

