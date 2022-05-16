Resource guide: How to save money as gas, food prices rise in Metro Detroit

As inflation rises and costs us more pretty much everywhere, we’ve been looking for ways to save in our series of “Make Ends Meet” stories.

The collection of stories, inspired by suggestions by our WDIV Insiders, aim to find places and ways for you to cut costs in every day life.

Living paycheck to paycheck

Last month, we asked you to submit your stories about living paycheck to paycheck as we try to navigate a world of higher prices all around us. We received dozens of submissions, and it helped us build stories and resources to help families who are looking for guidance.

In recent weeks, Local 4′s Rod Meloni sat down with a couple of the families that submitted their stories. Obviously, we can’t sit down with every person who submitted, but Rod created a great resources guide for those of you who are looking for ways to get off what Rod calls “the hamster wheel.”

Resource: Living paycheck to paycheck? Here’s how to get off the hamster wheel