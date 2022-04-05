How high gas prices are hurting seniors in Metro Detroit

With gas prices on the rise, some of the people hit the hardest are those with fixed incomes, and that includes many seniors.

The St. Clair Shores Senior Activity Center is a busy place, but lately, some of the people who love to visit are finding themselves cutting back due to the cost of gas.

Bill Maiuri said it’s not as simple as saying, “Don’t drive to places like the senior center so often.”

“I would probably cut it down, but you’ve got to understand something: When you get to our age, we need the exercise,” Maiuri said.

Many are sharing rides to save money. Everyone is trying to find a way to ride out this storm of rising costs.

Park and Ride lots allow residents to park and carpool. There are 243 lots across the state and 17 Meijer locations.

Click here for more information on how to use the Park and Ride and to view all of its locations across Michigan.

