New program helping Detroiters overcome foreclosures

DETROIT – It’s a new program to help people facing foreclosure as money and help is available to keep you in your home or help a tenant who is the victim of a landlord who owes big-time back taxes.

They’re going door to door, spreading an important message as there’s help for those of you facing foreclosure.

“I’m here on behave of the City of Detroit, and we want to let you know that there are some programs that can help you maintain your home,” said Robert Day of Better Men Outreach while speaking to a home resident.

Day and Better Men Outreach wants you to know about the Foreclosure Prevention Plan, where there are money and resources available to help you get back on track and, more importantly, keep your home.

Some of you may think it’s a scam or sounds too good to be true, but it’s legitimate help for you.

“I would say the goal of the program is to keep people in their homes and give others the opportunities to make it their home,” Day said.

Tamakea Hodo was in danger of losing her Detroit home, but then she heard about the program.

“Once you fill out the application, they’ll send you different resources,” said Hodo. “After the resources from there, they will put in the applications and work with you.”

The fear of foreclosure is over for Hodo. She says that if she didn’t have that program or the help from the organization, she would’ve lost her home.

“I would not be able to stay here,” Hodo said. " I would have lost my home.”

Foreclosures are expected to tick back up after hitting an all-time low during the pandemic.