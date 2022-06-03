What was happening inside the Abbott baby formula plant and when work will resume

Tonight Help Me Hank learning new information about the conditions inside the Abbott formula plant in western Michigan. We also know when some new shipments of formula will arrive. Our consumer investigator Hank Winchester is live with more.. and Hank when does the plan reopen?

STURGIS, Mich. – Local 4 is learning new information about the conditions inside the Abbott formula plant and when some new shipments of formula will arrive.

Work will get underway on Saturday (June 4). Crews will be back inside the plant after an inspection led to a massive recall.

Investigators found cracks in key equipment, leaks from the roof throughout the building, standing water and inadequate handwashing.

While the FDA was concerned with the findings, they are eager to get Abbott back up and running.

“Abbott’s enormous market share left it with a responsibility for producing safe infant formula that wasn’t met. We will do everything in our power to work with Abbott to make this happen as quickly and safely as possible, but this timing is in Abbott’s control,” the FDA said.

Here is a list of manufacture hotlines from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS):

Manufacturer hotlines

Gerber’s : Reach a certified nutrition or lactation consultant by phone, text, Facebook Messenger, web chat, or video call, who can help you identify a similar formula that may be more readily available MyGerber Baby Expert : Reach a certified nutrition or lactation consultant by phone, text, Facebook Messenger, web chat, or video call, who can help you identify a similar formula that may be more readily available

Abbott’s Consumer Hotline : Call 1-800-986-8540

Abbott’s urgent : Ask your OBGYN or your infant’s pediatrician to submit an urgent product request by product request line : Ask your OBGYN or your infant’s pediatrician to submit an urgent product request by downloading and completing the form - PDF

Reckitt’s Customer Service line: Call 1-800 BABY-123 (222-9123)

Click here for more baby formula resources.