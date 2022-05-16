Michigan infant formula plant plans to reopen as families struggle with shortages nationwide

On Monday afternoon, Biden shared that Abbott agreed to his deal to reopen a Michigan infant formula plant to help with the shortage. The Michigan plant is the largest domestic manufacturing plant of infant formula and will allow for easy import.

STURGIS, Mich. – Early Monday afternoon, President Joe Biden announced plans for a Michigan infant formula plant to reopen as families have been struggling with the formula shortage.

Many stores and mothers are hurting because of the nationwide shortage.

At Target in Farmington Hills, the store shelves are almost empty with no information on when they will be restocked.

Pharmacies in Oak Park and Redford Township also have the same issue with low supplies.

In Livonia, a CVS is limiting customers to three per person.

Biden shared Monday evening that Abbott agreed to his deal to reopen a Michigan infant formula plant to help with the shortage. The Michigan plant is the largest domestic manufacturing plant of infant formula and will allow for easy import.

The plant was shut down earlier this year over safety issues.

The baby formula shortage seems to stem from when the Abbott plant was shut down in February. Abbott’s voluntary recall was triggered by four illnesses reported in babies who had consumed powdered formula from the plant. All four infants were hospitalized with a rare type of bacterial infection, and two died.

On Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reached out to Abbott Nutrition about getting formula production back on track.

Here is a list of manufacture hotlines from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS):

Manufacturer hotlines

Gerber’s : Reach a certified nutrition or lactation consultant by phone, text, Facebook Messenger, web chat, or video call, who can help you identify a similar formula that may be more readily available MyGerber Baby Expert : Reach a certified nutrition or lactation consultant by phone, text, Facebook Messenger, web chat, or video call, who can help you identify a similar formula that may be more readily available

Abbott’s Consumer Hotline : Call 1-800-986-8540

Abbott’s urgent : Ask your OBGYN or your infant’s pediatrician to submit an urgent product request by product request line : Ask your OBGYN or your infant’s pediatrician to submit an urgent product request by downloading and completing the form - PDF

Reckitt’s Customer Service line: Call 1-800 BABY-123 (222-9123)

Click here for more baby formula resources.

