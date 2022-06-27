74º

Scammers are using Dan Gilbert’s name to trick people into giving them personal information

Email claims that Gilbert is going to give away his money

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

DETROIT – An unusual new email scam is making the rounds using a famous name in hopes of luring new victims. This time it isn’t a Nigerian price, it’s Dan Gilbert and his charitable foundation.

Gilbert is a successful businessman and philanthropist. People know and trust Gilbert’s name, which is why the scammers are using it. Now, even the FBI is involved in the investigation into the scam.

The email claims that Gilbert is going to give away his money. The scammers then ask for your personal information.

Millie Hall received the email and knew right away that it was a scam.

“I never think that they’re real because I don’t believe that people are going around giving you thousands and thousands of dollars,” Millie Hall said.

