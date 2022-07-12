Amazon Prime Day 2022: Hank’s 10 can’t-miss deals

An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Dedham, Mass. Halloween is still weeks away, but retailers are hoping youll start your holiday shopping now. The big push is coming from Amazon, which is holding its annual Prime Day sales event Tuesday, Oct. 13 and Wednesday, Oct. 14. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Happy Amazon Prime Day!

I hope you’re ready to save big because the deals are huge. I’m in the market for a TV and have been waiting for today to make my move. Anyone have a Smart TV they love? Let me know because it can be overwhelming with so many models and deals on the market.

A few things I hope you will remember. Be safe online. Scammers will be looking for you online.

Make sure you’re on the real Amazon website -- sometimes a pop up ad can take you to another fake page.

Use a credit card over a debit card -- it offers more protection.

And, price compare! Many stores are offering big deals to take your attention away from Amazon. Target and Best Buy have hundreds of items slashed more than 50% off right now!

Okay, enough chit chat! Here are some of the deals I already spotted on Amazon:

Amazon Fire 55″ Smart TV $300 was $560

Amazon Fire Gaming bundle $90 was $120

Insignia 32″ Smart TV $100 was $190

Brissell Profresh vacuum & steam mop $130 was $180

Amazon Kindle Kids $50 was $110

Amazon Echo Dot $20 was $50

Jessica Simpson Leggings $26 was $55

Shark Upright Vacuum $219.99 was $319.99

Champion Portable Power Generator $982 was $1,359.00

Amazon Smart Plug $12.99 was $24.99



Let me know what deals you find in the comment section below. Happy bargain shopping everyone!