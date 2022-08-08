Michigan gas prices continue to drop, could dip below $4 per gallon this week

(Gene J. Puskar, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Michigan could drop below $4 this week.

AAA reports gas prices in Michigan declined 20 cents compared to a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.04 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 85 cents less than this time last month but still 74 cents more than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $60 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $9 from 2021′s highest price last November.

Declining gas demand and increased oil production are the biggest contributors to dropping prices, experts say.

“Michigan motorists continue to see lower prices at the pump, with some areas seeing prices below $4 a gallon,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If gas demand remains low and stocks continue to rise alongside falling crude prices, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease.”

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price decreased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $4.01 per gallon, about 19 cents less than last week’s average but still 64 cents more than this same time last year.

Most expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($4.41), Marquette ($4.36), Ann Arbor ($4.19)

Least expensive gas price averages: Flint ($3.95), Grand Rapids ($3.98), Metro Detroit ($4.01)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

You can use the map below to track average gas prices in Michigan by county, updated daily with AAA data: