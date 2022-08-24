What to know about bargain shopping as grocery prices have been skyrocketing

Gas prices are dropping but the prices are grocery stores are climbing to record highs. What’s causing the price jump and how can you save?

What’s causing the price jump, and how can you save? Have you checked out lately and been shocked by the amount you spent?

Just know that you are not alone.

Grocery prices continue to jump. We’ve seen the most significant jumps this year in all the household staples.

Gas prices are down, the real estate market is more competitive, but food is still way up. Why?

So what can you do to save right now? Recently I did some bargain shopping, showing you how much I saved buying generic or store brands. In fact, on this day at Kroger, I saved almost 50%.

And recently, Local4′s Sandra Ali did some comparison shopping. She compared Aldi, Meijer and Kroger. Aldi offered the best overall savings on some items, but some of Meijer’s store brands were less expensive.

The best advice, have a list, search online for savings and take advantage of loyalty rewards.